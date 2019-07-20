LISTEN | 'When our backs are against the wall... the chests stick out and the pride kicks in' - Sean O'Mahonys' Ben McLaughlin

Sean O'Mahony's finished with a flurry to earn an unlikely draw against Dreadnots in the Anchor Tours SFC on Saturday night.

The Point Road charges trailed 0-7 to four at the interval, but hit two points in injury-time to rescue a share of the spoils ahead of next week's final round fixture against St. Patrick's.

Afterwards, Caoimhín Reilly caught up with O'Mahony's forward Ben McLaughlin to get his view on the game.