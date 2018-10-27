AIB Leinster Intermediate Club Championship
LISTEN | Captain Darren McMahon says St. Mochta's have waited nine years to get on even terms with Longwood
AIB Leinster Intermediate Club Championship
St. Mochta's progressed to a Leinster Intermediate Club Championship quarter-final meeting with Laois' Courtwood courtesy of today's extra-time victory over Longwood in Ardee.
The Louth Village men prevailed, 1-10 to 0-11, with Declan Byrne scoring seven points, including three in extra-time.
Click above to hear captain Darren McMahon's reaction.
