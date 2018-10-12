LISTEN | Delighted Cooley hero Lauren Boyle celebrates tonight's Louth LGFA SFC final win over Geraldines

Lauren Boyle kicked six points as Cooley Kickhams lifted the Louth LGFA SFC title for the first time since 2013 tonight.

The peninsula girls defeated Geraldines 0-13 to 2-4 at a packed Stabannon to claim the club's 10th senior crown.

And The Democrat's Caoimhín Reilly caught up with match-winner Boyle as the celebrations got underway.

