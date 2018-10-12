Halpenny Travel Louth SFC final
LISTEN | Delighted Cooley hero Lauren Boyle celebrates tonight's Louth LGFA SFC final win over Geraldines
Halpenny Travel Louth SFC final
Lauren Boyle kicked six points as Cooley Kickhams lifted the Louth LGFA SFC title for the first time since 2013 tonight.
The peninsula girls defeated Geraldines 0-13 to 2-4 at a packed Stabannon to claim the club's 10th senior crown.
And The Democrat's Caoimhín Reilly caught up with match-winner Boyle as the celebrations got underway.
Listen above!
