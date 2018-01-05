Dundalk to honour murdered Japanese man Yosuke Sasaki with candlelit vigil

Members of the Dundalk Municipal District have organised a candlelight vigil in memory of murdered Japanese man Yosuke Sasaki.

People from Dundalk can pay their respects to the 24-year-old man who was murdered as he walked down the Avenue Road on Wednesday morning, on January 8 between 7 and 8pm .

The vigil will take place at the Maid of Éireann Statue in front of Dundalk Courthouse.

The organisers have asked the public to bring their own candles.

A representative from the Japanese embassy will be in attendance and will saw a few words.

Dundalk Municipal District said in a statement: "This is a joint event that has been organised by all members of the district to show our unity with Yosuke and his family."

Meanwhile, Louth County Council are organizing a book of condolences across four locations in Louth.

The books will be open for a week, after which they will be passed on to the Sasaki family.

A statement from Louth County Council said:

"Owing to the most recent tragic death of the young Japanese man, Yosuke Sasaki (RIP), I wish to advise that a Book of Condolence will be officially opened at the following locations:

Town Hall, Dundalk – Monday 8th at 10.30 am

County Hall, Dundalk – Monday 8th at 10.00 am

Tholsel, Drogheda – Monday 8th at 12.30 pm

Ardee Library – Tuesday 9th at 2.00 pm"

Speaking to the Dundalk Democrat Fine Gael Cllr. Maria Doyle said: "There has been an outpouring of grief from people in town since this tragic news emerged. I would encourage people to attend the vigil and pay their respects to Yosuke Sasaki's family by signing the book of condolences."

