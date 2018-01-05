Dundalk to honour murdered Japanese man Yosuke Sasaki with candlelit vigil
A representative from the Japanese embassy will speak at the vigil
A candlelit vigil will held in honour of Yosuke Sasaki on Monday
Members of the Dundalk Municipal District have
People from Dundalk can pay their respects to the 24-year-old man who was murdered as he walked down the Avenue Road on Wednesday morning, on January 8 between 7 and
The vigil will take place at the Maid of Éireann Statue in front of Dundalk Courthouse.
The
A representative from the Japanese embassy will be in attendance and will saw a few words.
Dundalk Municipal District said in a statement: "This is a joint event that has been
Meanwhile, Louth County Council
The books will be open for a week, after which they will be passed on to the Sasaki family.
A statement from Louth County Council said:
"Owing to the most recent tragic death of the young Japanese man, Yosuke Sasaki (RIP), I wish to advise that a Book of Condolence will be officially opened at the following locations:
Town Hall, Dundalk – Monday 8th at 10.30 am
County Hall, Dundalk – Monday 8th at 10.00 am
Tholsel, Drogheda – Monday 8th at 12.30 pm
Ardee Library – Tuesday 9th at 2.00 pm"
Speaking to the Dundalk Democrat Fine Gael Cllr. Maria Doyle said: "There has been an outpouring of grief from people in town since this tragic news emerged. I would encourage people to attend the vigil and pay their respects to Yosuke Sasaki's family by signing the book of condolences."
