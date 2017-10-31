Dundalk comedian Lisa Casey crowned Irish Comedian of the year
Vodafone Comedy Carnival
Dundalk comedian Lisa Casey took home the title of Irish Comedian of the Year 2017 at the Vodafone Comedy Carnival in Galway over the weekend.
As part of winning the title, Lisa will travel to Australia to perform and also scoops a €2000 cash prize.
The runner-up on the night was Danny Ryan from Limerick and Catherine Bohart come in in third place.
