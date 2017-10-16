Emergency services deployed as two kite-surfers stranded in Blackrock
#OPHELIA
Two kitesurfers are reported to be in difficulty in Blackrock.
The problem was reported at 10.20 this morning, with Mayday relay to all vessels.
Rescue 116, Greenore CG and Clogherhead Lifeboat have been launched.
Residents are being advised not to partake in outdoor activity of any kind, particularly those which could put the health of rescue services in danger.
More to follow.
