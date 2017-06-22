Dundalk woman stars in new TV advert

Dundalk woman, Sorcha McGee has made her on-screen debut this month in a new campaign from car insurance brand its4women.ie.

Following an open casting call, the TV ad is airing on RTE One and sees Sorcha share her experiences and insights into what it means to look for and find the perfect partner.

Sorcha beat off competition from over 300 hundred applicants after a national search by its4women.ie to find everyday women, from all walks of life and all parts of the country for the fresh, fun and feel-good campaign.

Sorcha (40) and her own ‘perfect partner’ husband have been together for seven years so she knows a thing or two about finding the perfect match. A former veterinary nurse, Sorcha is now a complaints specialist for PayPal having moved back to Ireland from England which sparked a career change.

Working with its4women.ie and finding small screen stardom has been an exciting experience for Sorcha who commented; “Shooting with its4women.ie was a fantastic experience. Not only was it really fascinating to see what goes on behind the scenes on set, I met lots of really interesting people on the day. Definitely an unforgettable experience and one I won’t forget in a hurry.”

The ‘Perfect Partner’ campaign aims to bolster the brand’s support of women in Ireland with a programme of content dedicated to females across the country.

Gary McClarty, Managing Director at MCL Insurance Services, operators of its4women.ie said: "As the its4women.ie brand continues to grow and evolve, we are keen to generate content that is relevant and relatable to females in Ireland. Sorcha is the perfect fit for our ‘Perfect Partner’ campaign and we are honoured to have her and the rest of the cast from across the country representing our brand on the big-screen.

“This campaign is particularly exciting for us as it focuses on real stories from real women and is extremely effective in communicating our brand values. At its4women.ie we have always put the needs of Ireland’s female drivers first and this is an extension of that. The finished ad is fun, fresh and authentic - just like its4women.ie.’

The campaign will be rolled-out across TV, cinema, outdoor and online over the next two years. Watch Sorcha’s on-screen debut in the new Perfect Partner TV ads HERE and HERE.

To find out more about how its4women.ie is supporting female talent visit www.its4women.ie. To join in the conversation follow @its4women_ie on Twitter, @its4women.ie on Facebook and @its4women_ie on Instagram or search #its4women.