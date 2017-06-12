Lucky Louth punter wins €10k for €2 accumulator

A very lucky County Louth punter scooped €10,017 for their clever €2 accumulator on Saturday’s cards at Chepstow, Chester and Haydock.

The punter placed a €2 each way accumulator on the four selections: Foxford (9/1) in the 5.40, Kinglami (5/1) in the 7.45, both at Chepstow, Dragon King (10/1) in the 4.55 at Chester and Handsome Dude (8/1) in the 2.55 at Haydock.

All four selections won their respective races which meant that the Louth punter took home more than €10k!!

Aoife Heffron, Spokeswoman for BoyleSports commented “It is fantastic to see our customers win incredible amounts, such as our most recent large payout of €10,017 in Louth for a €2 each way accumulator. We want to wish the Louth punter all the best with their winnings and tip our hats to them and their savvy selections.”