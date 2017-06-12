Lucky Louth punter wins €10k for €2 accumulator
Winners at Chepstow, Chester and Haydock secure bumper win for Louth racing fan
The lucky Louth punter correctly predicted two winners at Chepstow as well as two other winners at Chester and Haydock
A very lucky County Louth punter scooped €10,017 for their clever €2 accumulator on Saturday’s cards at Chepstow, Chester and Haydock.
The punter placed a €2 each way accumulator on the four selections: Foxford (9/1) in the 5.40, Kinglami (5/1) in the 7.45, both at Chepstow, Dragon King (10/1) in the 4.55 at Chester and Handsome Dude (8/1) in the 2.55 at Haydock.
All four selections won their respective races which meant that the Louth punter took home more than €10k!!
Aoife Heffron, Spokeswoman for BoyleSports commented “It is fantastic to see our customers win incredible amounts, such as our most recent large payout of €10,017 in Louth for a €2 each way accumulator. We want to wish the Louth punter all the best with their winnings and tip our hats to them and their savvy selections.”
