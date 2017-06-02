Music Generation's Louth band goes on tour

Music Generation Louth's youth wind band went on tour last Wednesday, visiting three primary schools in Dundalk to entertain hundreds of children and promote MGL's fantastic band programme.

Accompanied by their tutors Michael Gaskin and Bernie Balfe, the young musicians played brilliantly.

As well as performing some well-known pieces together, the individual members performed solos to demonstrate the unique sounds of each instrument, and the techniques involved in playing.

Children attending the concert at CBS Primary, St Malachy's Girls School and Redeemer Boys' School all participate in Music Generation Louth's in-school recorder programme.

They also got the opportunity to perform on Wednesday, playing a lovely selection of tunes on recorder with great gusto.

Each of the three concerts finished with Recorder Band Blues - a really fun piece with hundreds of recorders playing along with the band to create a very unique sound!

Recorder playing provides a great foundation for playing other wind instruments such as trumpet, trombone, horn, flute, clarinet and saxophone.

BAND OPEN EVENING MONDAY 12 JUNE 6-7PM

Anyone interested in trying out these wonderful instruments and finding out more about band programme, should make sure they get along to Music Generation Louth's Band Open Evening taking place on Monday 12 June from 6-7PM at Music Generation Louth Centre, Continuing Education Building, LMETB, Chapel St, Dundalk.

For further information contact: Gemma Murray, Coordinator, Music Generation Louth, LMETB, Chapel St, Dundalk

(email gmurray@lmetb.ie or call 042 93 64635).