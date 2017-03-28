Deaths in Dundalk, Tuesday March 28th 2017

The death has occurred of Andy Califf of St, Alphonsus, Road and formerly of Grange Drive, Dundalk

Very deeply regretted by his loving family, Rebecca (née White), sons Sean and Andrew, daughter Eimear, parents Cyril and Helen, brother Gerry, sisters Carol and Elaine, partner Rachel, uncles, aunts, brothers and sisters in-law, mother in-law Maureen, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, wonderful neighbours, all his friends and colleagues in Louth Co. Council and The North East Runners Club.

​Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, from Wednesday morning 11am to 8pm. Removal on Thursday afternoon at 12.45pm proceeding on foot to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

Family flowers only, donations please to SOSAD.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Capt. Mark Duffy of Sandymount, Blackrock

Mark, Hermione's husband and soulmate, adored father of Esmé and Fionn; predeceased by his father Jimmy. He will be forever missed by his wife, daughter, son, mother Sheila, brothers Gavan and Donard, step-father Peter, sisters-in-law Annemarie and Sophie, his uncles, aunts, nephews and his many, many friends and colleagues.

Reposing at his home from 1pm until 7pm on Wednesday. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock, followed by Cremation in Dardistown Crematorium at 2pm.

Strictly no flowers. Donation, iff desired to R.N.L.I.. Mark's wish would be for you to carry an organ donor card.

May He Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of Oliver Seery of Newry Road, Dundalk

Peacefully surrounded by his family in the kind and gentle care of the staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved husband of Annette and Cherished father of Catherine and Elise. Oliver will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife, daughters, son-in-law Brendan, Elise’s partner Marton, grandsons Christopher and Adam, brother Patsy, Sisters Theresa, Angela and Veronica, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday afternoon from 2pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to St Nicholas' Church arriving for 11am Funeral Mass. Thereafter to St Patrick’s for burial.

May He Rest In Peace

House private on Wednesday morning please.