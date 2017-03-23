Bellingham Castle to host lecture on historic Louth family

Turtle Bunbury, the best-selling author, historian, public speaker and TV presenter will give a charity lecture in Bellingham Castle on April 5th.

The lecture is entitled “Lough Lomond to Drumcar - The McClintock Story” and is in aid of much needed refurbishment works at the historically important Drumcar Church of Ireland . Turtle is a direct descendant of the McClintock family who lived at Drumcar House.

Turtle's books include Easter Dawn (2015), The Glorious Madness - Tales of the Irish & the Great War (short-listed for Best Irish-published Book of the Year 2014) and the award- winning Vanishing Ireland series.

The venue for the lecture is Bellingham Castle on Wednesday April 5th at 7:30pm sharp. Tickets, priced €10 are available from Pat’s Gift Shop Dunleer, the Post Office in Annagassan, Bryan Rogers 087-9923739, Charles Treadwell 087-6197215, Canon Joyce Moore 041-6851327 and Olive Newett 087-6694601.

Tickets are selling fast but a limited number may be available on the night if any remain unsold.