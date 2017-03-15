Dundalk woman shortlisted for Silver Surfer award

After a record-breaking number of nominations for the 2017 open eir Silver Surfer Awards Jackie Minnock from Dundalk has been shortlisted for the awards ceremony on Tuesday 28 March.



Now in its eighth year, the Awards celebrate and recognise the achievements of older people using technology and the internet as well as the volunteers who teach these skills.



Justin Moran, Head of Advocacy and Communications with Age Action, said: “The open eir Silver Surfer Awards are all about driving home the benefit of being online to older people with the aim of getting more of them to give it a go!



“It is hard to believe but the majority of older people, 53 per cent, have never been online. Only 3 per cent of those aged 75 and over have used the internet.”



Orlagh Nevin, Commercial Director, open eir, said: “The internet opens up a whole new world to users and we want to recognise, celebrate and reward all of the great things our Silver Surfers are doing.

“Our rural high-speed rollout programme is giving more Silver Surfers in communities across the country the ability to access high-speed broadband keeping families and friends connected no matter where they live or work.”

Louth nominee

Twenty-five nominees from across Ireland were shortlisted across the five awards categories with one Louth representative.

Polio survivor Jackie Minnock, who will be 60 this July, approaches the internet with endless enthusiasm, seeing it as a way of opening up new worlds for older people and those who might have disabilities, and is a deserving nominee for the Hobbies on the Net Award.

She writes regularly for the Post Polio Survivor Group’s magazine, The Survivor, explaining how technology has changed her life, enabling her to shop online, trace her family tree and plan holidays. Every month she encourages hundreds of fellow survivors to get online and benefit from everything the internet has to offer.