More funding granted for busy Dundalk road

Fianna Fáil TD for Louth and East Meath Declan Breathnach has welcomed the news that Louth County Council have an allocation from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) of €150,000 for the continuation of improvements on the Dundalk to Castleblayney Road from Hackballscross Garda Station towards Rassan.

“I am bringing this to the attention of the people in the Hackballscross area that the design phase is being carried out now and people will need to consult with the Council and engage with the process when the plan goes on display.”

“By engaging with the process we can avoid the problems that occurred when the last improvements took place, involving contra-flow sections and upset to regular users of the route”.

“I have been told that when consultants are appointed to prepare the “Route Option Report”, a preferred route will be identified, and the project with then proceed to public consultation”.