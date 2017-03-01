Ardee school flies flag for biodiversity

Ardee Educate Together N.S. is busy getting ready for it’s fifth Green Flag. This flag will be for Biodiversity. Pupils have been very busy learning about biodiversity, threats to it and how everyone can be more biodiversity friendly.

The Green schools committee carried out an environmental review to do a biodiversity awareness survey and came up with an action plan. Eanna Ni Lamhna, a native Co. Louth biologist and R.T.E. presenter visited the school to take pupils on nature walks to identify native Ardee species of flora and fauna in the area.

She also took senior pupils on a field trip to Ardee bog to explore the habitats there. Dr Pamela Whitaker held a series of workshops on herbs and helped pupils plant a medicinal herb garden or Apothecary garden in the school grounds. Parents, Paul Boyle and Luke Torris gave talks on beekeeping and gardening to the various classes.

Pupils created habitats in the school grounds by planting vegetable tubs, fruit tubs, a sensory garden, herb garden, wildflower patch, mini bog garden pond, making insect tours and leaving a wild hedgerow to encourage the insect, bee, butterfly and bird population.

All the children made posters, did art work, project work and came up with a Biodiversity code. Everyone really enjoyed the experience and would like to thank all those involved.