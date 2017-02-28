The search is on for the Louth Business Women of the Year

Entries are now open for the Network Ireland, Louth Business Women of the year.

The organisation is undoubtedly looking to mirror their success in 2016 when their regional winners took home 50% of the gongs at the Network Ireland national awards in Cork.

Alma Jordan of AgriKids walked away with the ‘Emerging Business’ while Yvonne Brady of EVB Sport took home the Small Established Business award.

‘It was an amazing feeling to hear my name called out’, recalled Alma, ‘I was so proud to be able to represent our branch on the night and then to win it for them, meant the World.

They have been such a tremendous support to myself and AgriKids and I urge all business women in Louth, whether you work in manufacturing, the arts or professional services to get involved with the organisation and submit an application to this year’s awards’.

Network Ireland Business Women of the Year Awards celebrate the excellence, professionalism, vision and leadership of their members.

By entering the Network Ireland Business Awards, you have the opportunity to be a one of the Network Ireland Regional Branch winners. Regional branch winners will then go forward to compete at the Network Ireland National Business Awards.

There are 6 categories in total and members can enter up to 2 categories that best meet their business description. Members can self-nominate or be nominated by another Network Ireland member.

Closing dates for the Network Ireland Louth Businesswoman of the Year Awards is April 14th and the winners will be announced at a special ceremony in May.

The Network Ireland National Businesswomen of the Year Awards will take place at a Gala Ceremony in October in Druids Glen, Wicklow.

Details on joining the network and how to enter the awards are available at http://www.networkireland.ie/louth

About Network Louth

Network Louth provides a forum where women in business, the professions and the arts can exchange business ideas and increase their business contacts. We offer members support, friendship and the opportunity to attend regular seminars and workshops on business topics, a forum for

networking, learning and exchanging contacts and regular communications on issues and opportunities that may be of interest to them.

The network is supported nationally by Enterprise Ireland, AIB, Vodafone and locally by Coca- Cola International Services and the Louth Local Enterprise Board.

Contact: Regina Behan, President, Network Ireland, Louth Branch: president@networklouth.ie, 087 6794725 Alma Jordan, PRO, Network Ireland, Louth Branch: pro@networklouth.ie, 085 7716540