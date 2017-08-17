Deaths in Dundalk Thursday 17 August 2017

The death has occurred of Peter McCourt of 'Glencar' Avenue Road, Dundalk, Louth

On Tuesday 15th August 2017, suddenly at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Predeceased by his parents Oliver and Maighréad. Peter, beloved husband of Christine (Chris) and devoted father of Síona, Anthony, Catherine and Simon.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brothers Kevin, Brendan, John, Dermott and Martin, sisters Therése and Bernadette, sons-in-law Eamonn Cooney and Brent Higginbotham, grandchildren Harvey, Croíadh and Rose, uncles, aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and wonderful friends.



​​Reposing at his residence ''Glencar'' Avenue Road, eircode A91T2W6, from Thursday morning 11am to 9pm.

Removal on Friday morning to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.



House Private for Family Members Only on Friday Morning by Request

May His Soul Rest In Peace