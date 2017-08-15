Deaths in Dundalk Tuesday 15 August 2017

The death has occurred of Eamonn Muckian formerly Ballinahattna, Dundalk, Louth / Ballyboden, Dublin

Suddenly, at home, in Ballyboden.

Youngest son of the late Peter and Sarah. Predeceased by his partner Carol O’Connor, stepson Daniel, brothers Brian, and Donal and sister Pauline (Donaghy).

He will be sadly missed by his stepson David, sisters Eilish (O’Brien), Barbara (Walshe, Navan), Sheila, Pat, Mary (Connolly), Margaret, Bernadette (Cunningham) and Angela, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.



Reposing at the family home, Ballinahattna, Dundalk on Tuesday from 10am to 9pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Nicholas' Church, Bridge Street, Dundalk, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes, Dundalk.



House strictly private on Wednesday morning, please

May He Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Mary O'Hanlon (née Clarke) Irish Grange, Carlingford, Louth

Peacefully at home surrounded by her beloved family.

Predeceased by her husband Sean and son Leo.

Very deeply regretted by her loving daughters Briege and Geraldine and sons John, Hugh, Pat and Paul. Also by her daughters-in-law Mary, Niamh and Karen, son-in-law Sean, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.



Reposing at her residence from 4.00pm Monday.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to St. James' Church, Grange arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00am.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Carlingford Day Care Center.

May She Rest In Peace