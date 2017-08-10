Deaths in Dundalk Thursday 10 August 2017

The death has occurred of Teresa Belinda Joyce (née Rooney) of 41 Grange Drive, Muirhevnamor and formerly Lisdoo, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of the late John and dear mother of Ann, Christy, John Patrick, Kathleen, Jerry, Willie and the late Nora, Margaret and Martin.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives and friends.



Reposing at home from 8pm on Thursday.

Removal on Monday at 10.30am, to the Church of the Holy Family, arriving for Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Patrick's Cemetery.

May She Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Br. Thomas Durnin of Miguel House, Castletown, Laois / Ardee, Louth / Castlebar, Mayo

On August 9th 2017, peacefully in Miguel House, Castletown.

Deeply regretted by his brothers Kevin and Brendan, sister Patricia, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, confreres and staff of Miguel House.



Reposing in Miguel House this Thursday, August 10th.

Funeral liturgy and Mass on Friday, August 11th, at 2 pm in Castletown.

Burial immediately afterwards in the Community Cemetery, Castletown.



Ar dheis Dé go raibh an anam dilis