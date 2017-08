Deaths in Dundalk Wednesday 9 August 2017

The death has occurred of Sally Birdy (née Purcell) of Old Golf Links Road, Blackrock, Louth / Carrickmacross, Monaghan

On 8th August 2017, Peacefully, at Boyne View Nursing Home, Drogheda.

Sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband Paddy, daughters Estelle and Emma, sons-in-law Basil and Aaron, grandchildren Annaig, Tuán, Caitlin, Saoirse, Lúmí, Mara and Etain, her brothers Tom (Canada), Seamus (Tipperary), sister Mary (Tipperary), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.



Reposing at her home on Wednesday, 9th August, from 2pm.

Removal on Thursday, 10th August, arriving to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock, for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Carrickmacross.



House private on Thursday morning please.

May she Rest in Peace