Deaths in Dundalk Monday 7 August 2017

The death has occurred of Bridie Dawe (née King) of Woodview Terrace, Castletown Road, Dundalk, Louth

On Sunday 6th August 2017, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Predeceased by her husband Laurance, sister Nancy, brothers Owen, Paddy and Mal.

Very deeply regretted by her loving daughter Aíne, grandchildren Keith, Lauren and Gavin, great-grandchildren Caoimhe and Fíadh, son in-law Tom Ford, sister in-law Geraldine, nephews, nieces, the residences and staff of Deagan House Nursing Home, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Lord Rest Her Gentle Soul

The death has occurred of Terry Cudden of Brookville Park, Drogheda, Louth

On 4th August 2017, after a long illness in the loving care of his family.

Terry, loving husband of Irene, Brookville Park.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters Emma and Cathy, son James, his cherished grandchildren Ewan, Lucy, Lily and Katie, sons-in-law Neal and Kevin, Niamh and his extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his home. Removal on Monday morning at 10.40am to Our Lady of Lourdes Church for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St. Peter's Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Palliative Care, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

House Private

Rest In Peace