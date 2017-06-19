Deaths in Dundalk, Monday June 19th, 2017

The death has occurred of Breda Fogarty (née Commons), Barn Road and formerly of Main Street, Dunleer.

After a short illness at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Breda, beloved wife of the late John. Cherished mother of Anne (Matthews), Pat, Eamon and Kim, loving grandmother to Shauna, Emma, Sean and Aoife. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, son-in-law Thomas, daughters-in-law Barbara and Emer, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and close family friends.

​ Reposing at her home from 11am until 10pm on Monday. Removal on Tuesday morning to Saint Brigid's Church, Dunleer, arriving for Funeral Mass ay 11am. Burial afterwards in Dromin Cemetery. House private please on Tuesday morning.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Hugh Malone of Sheepwalk, Louth Village, Louth

Peacefully in St Peter's Nursing Home, Castlebellingham. Hugh, beloved brother of the late Bridget. Deeply regretted by his niece and nephews, Anne, John and Hugh Duff, relatives and his friends.

Reposing in McGeoughs Funeral home, Jocelyn St from 2pm to 6pm on Monday. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Louth Village, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Patricia Mary (Betty) Haque (née McArdle) of Luton, England and previously 6 Fatima Court, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully in the loving comfort of members of her family on 27th May 2017.

Requiem Mass in St Joseph's Church, Castletown (Fatima) on Sunday, 18th June at 2pm, followed by interment of ashes in Brid-A-Crin Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the North Louth Hospice Foundation or a charity close to your own heart.

May She Rest in Peace