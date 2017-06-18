Deaths in Dundalk, Sunday June 18th, 2017

The death has occurred of Bridget (Biddy) Lawless

Rossmakea, Knockbridge

Peacefully, in St Peter's Nursing Home, Castlebellingham. Deeply regretted by her brother Peadar, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many dear friends.

Reposing in Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, from 2pm to 6pm on Sunday with removal at 6.30pm that evening to St Mary's Church, Knockbridge, arriving for evening prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace.



The death has occurred of Caroline Quigley (née Kavanagh Mc Alester) Oakland Park, Dundalk

Suddenly at home. Beloved wife of the late Alan and loving mother of Maxine and Leanne. Caroline will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her treasured daughters, parents John Maxi Snr and Angela, brothers Gerard, Sean, Mark, Michael and Darren, sister Sandra, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Please re-check notice on Monday afternoon for funeral arrangements.

Enquiries to Dixons Funeral Home - 0429334240

Funeral Arrangements Later.

May She Rest In Peace.



The death has occurred of Eugene (Gene) Luckie 90 Kiltybane Rd, Crossmaglen, Armagh / Dundalk

Passed away suddenly at Daisy Hill Hospital with his loving family by his side. Devoted husband of Mary. Cherished father of Marie, Patricia and James. Dear brother of Michael and the late Jim, Oliver, Mary (Hearty) and Kathleen (Rogers)

Funeral Arrangements Later.

May He Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Aloysius (Alo) McGeough

Rahanna, Ardee

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Alo, beloved husband of Marie and much loved father of Olivia and Bernie, a cherished grandfather of Rose, Emily, Annabelle, Alex and Maebh. Alo will also be sadly missed by his brother Sean, sons-in-law Peter and Diarmuid, sister-in-law May and brother-in-law Jim Taaffe, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Saturday from 2pm with removal at 6.10pm to St Peter & Paul's Church, Tallanstown arriving for 6.30pm. Funeral on Sunday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Oliver Plunkett's Cemetery, Tallanstown.

Donations if desired to St. Vincent de Paul, Tallanstown.

May He Rest In Peace.