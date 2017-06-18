Maisie devoted her life to her husband and kids

The death has occurred peacefully of Mary (Maisie) Mulholland at Dealgan House Nursing Home on May 22 last, one day after her 93rd birthday.

Maisie was the eldest in the family of Michael and Margaret Gartland.

She met and married the love of her life, Patsy Mulholland at the tender age of 18 years. God blessed them with ten children though very sadly Philomena died in infancy.

Maisie devoted her life to her husband and children, never working outside of the home. She nurtured her nine children and managed to maintain an incredible and unique relationship with each and every one of them. When her grandchildren and great-grandchildren came along they were treated as welcome and cherished additions with warmth and care from this ever loving Matriarch.

Her personal priority in life was to provide warm meals, freshly laundered clothes and a comfortable safe home for Patsy and the children to return to each day. The family home in Fatima Park was never empty and the kettle seldom off the boil. Every visitor was treated as a member of the family and Maisie always managed to feed whoever crossed her doorstep.

Her speciality was rice pudding, comfort food on those cold winter days and even though she passed on the recipe no one has ever managed to make it so good. Those who arrived outside of meal times shared in the tea and biscuit ritual which was so much a part of her generous nature.

Maisie had the gift of remembering every individual’s favourite biscuit, cake or sweet and the goodie press in her kitchen contained something for everyone. Children were even known to knock on the door and ask Maisie for a biscuit knowing they would get a warm smile and their favourite treat.

When her children were grown and no longer depended on her Maisie indulged her wonderful sense of colour and style. She spent her Saturday afternoons with her daughters window shopping, sipping tea and eating cake in local coffee shops.

Following a very serious illness in 2010 Maisie moved to live in Dealgan House Nursing Home and soon weaved her way into the hearts of the staff there. Her family used to joke that moving to Dealgan House coupled with the gentle and attentive care received from Dr Declan Connolly bought her an extra seven years of life for which they and she were most grateful. On the night that she passed away the staff formed a guard of honour at the main entrance as Maisie left Dealgan House for the last time.

Over the period that Maisie was waked in the home of her daughter, Bernadette, the family shared tea, biscuits and cake with hundreds of people anxious to share their personal stories and fond memories of a lady who never forgot to say Please and Thank You and appreciated every act of kindness shown to her.

She will be remembered by young and old as a quiet, gentle, straight talking woman who was a hard working wife, mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

A special love for Our Lady was a huge part of Maisie’s life and she never went to sleep without saying her night prayers. A great comfort to her in her final days was the pastoral support and gentle care she received from Fr Vinod, Faughart Parish who also celebrated her Funeral Mass in Saint Joseph’s Church, Castletown. The Mass was a celebration of a long life lived with respect and dignity.

Symbols of her life were presented by her son, Noel, granddaughters, Mairead and Fiona, while granddaughter, Denise explained the significance of each symbol. Readings were read by granddaughters, Katie and Amy. The Prayers of the Faithful were read by niece, Mary, grandchildren, Niamh and Aisling and friend, Charlene. The Offertory gifts were presented by daughters- in- law, Kathleen and Margaret. The eulogy was delivered by Maisie’s daughter Bernadette and the Communion Reflection by her son, Gerard.

Maisie’s remains were wheeled into and from the church by her sons and daughters, while her grandsons and sons in law carried her coffin.

Maisie’s Month’s Mind will be celebrated on Sunday June 25 next in St Josephs Church, Castletown at 12 noon.