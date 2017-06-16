Deaths in Dundalk, Friday 16 June, 2017

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Patricia Mary (Betty) Haque (née McArdle) of Luton, England and previously 6 Fatima Court, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully in the loving comfort of members of her family on 27th May 2017.

Requiem Mass in St Joseph's Church, Castletown (Fatima) on Sunday, 18th June at 2pm, followed by interment of ashes in Brid-A-Crin Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to the North Louth Hospice Foundation or a charity close to your own heart.

May She Rest in Peace