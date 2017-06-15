Deaths in Dundalk, Thursday 15 June, 2017

The death has occurred of Jimmy Sloan of North Commons, Carlingford, Louth

Peacefully at Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by his parents James and Rosie and brothers Willie and Hughie.

Very deeply regretted by his beloved sister Betsy, nieces Christina and Carol, nephews Albert and Raymond, relatives and friends. Also by Sean and Rose and family.

Reposing at his residence. Removal tomorrow evening (Thursday) to St. Michael's Church, Carlingford arriving for Evening Prayers at 7.00pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery.

House private please.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to North Louth Palitive Care.

May He Rest In Peace