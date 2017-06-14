Deaths in Dundalk, Wednesday June 14, 2017

The death has occurred of Michael Boyle of Marlbog Rd, Dundalk, Louth

Formerly of Dublin Rd and Dublin St Post Office, peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, after a short illness.

Michael, much loved husband of Nan and dear father of Mike, Nanette and John.

Deeply regretted by his wife, daughter, sons, grandchildren Eve, Rónán, Anna, Ashling and Emily, sister Éilis, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in McGeoughs Funeral Home from 5pm to 7pm on Wednesday evening. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in The Church of the Holy Family. Burial afterwards in St Fursey's Cemetery, Haggardstown.

House Strictly Private please.

May He Rest In Peace