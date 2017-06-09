Deaths in Dundalk, Friday June 9, 2017

The death has occurred of Rita Conlon (née O'hagan) of Sandfield Gardens, Blackrock, Louth

On 7th June 2017, peacefully in Glebe Nursing Home, Kilternan, Co. Dublin.

Rita, much loved wife of the late Seán and dear mother of John and Mary.

Deeply regretted by her son, daughter, grandchildren Ross, Stuart, John, Barry, Róisin and Ellen, step grandson Jack, son-in-law Paul Mc Donald, daughter-in-law Catherine, sister Celia Corr, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 2 pm to 8 pm on Saturday.

Removal on Sunday afternoon at 1.40pm to St Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock, arriving for Mass at 2 pm.

Cremation on Monday at 12 noon in Glasnevin Crematorium.

Family flowers only, donations to National Council for the Blind of Ireland, NCBI.

May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of William Liam Carr of Fr. Murray Park, Dundalk, Louth

Late of Macardle Moore Brewery. Peacefully at the home of his daughter-in-law Elaine in Kildare. Predeceased by his wife Alice (nee Brennan) and son Cormac. Liam will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his grandsons Ben and Sean, daughter-in-law Elaine, extended family,

Reposing at Dixons Funeral Home, Bridge Street, Dundalk, tomorrow, Friday afternoon, between 3 o'clock and 8 o'clock. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30 o'clock walking to St. Nicholas' Church, Dundalk arriving for 11 o'clock Funeral Mass thereafter driving to St. Patrick's Cemetery. House private at all times.

Enquiries to Dixons Funeral Home, Dundalk Tel: 042 9334240.

May He Rest In Peace