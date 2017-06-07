Deaths in Dundalk, Wednesday June 7, 2017

The death has occurred of Robert Carroll of Clermont Manor, Blackrock, Dundalk, Louth

Tuesday, 6th June 2017, formerly of Main Street Castlebellingham, tragically following a road traffic accident.

Robert, loving dad of Renée and Leon and beloved son of Jim and Carol-Ann.

Very deeply regretted by his daughter, son, parents, brothers Thomas and Andrew, sisters Jacqueline and Talitha, brother in-law John, sister in-law Karen, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, Polly and Kathy, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence, Clermont Manor, Blackrock from 11am to 9pm Wednesday and Thursday, Removal on Friday morning driving to his parents residence on Main Street Castlebellingham, arriving for 10.30am then proceeding on foot to Saint Mary's Church, Kilsaran arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace