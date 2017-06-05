Deaths in Dundalk, Monday June 5, 2017

The death has occurred of Rose QUIGLEY (née McKenna) of Barronstown, Hackballscross, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Oliver and dear mother of Loreto, Oliver and the late Edward and Róisín. She will be sadly missed by her loving son, daughter, son-in-law Micheal, daughter-in-law Noeleen, grandchildren Shean, Michael, Cathal, Gerard, Dylan, Hannah and Róisín, sister Eileen, brother-in-law John, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 7pm on Saturday.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.15am to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilkerley, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May She Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Margaret KEARNEY (née McKeown) of Lurgankeel, Kilcurry and formerly Bridge Street, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the loving care of the sisters, nurses and staff of St. Francis Nursing Home, Mount Oliver.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband Des, sister Anne, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at home from 2pm-8pm on Sunday and Monday.

Removal on Tuesday at 10.20am, to St. Brigid’s Church, Kilcurry, arriving for Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. House private on Tuesday, please.

The family acknowledge the dedicated care Margaret received at the Dialysis Units of Blackrock Clinic, Beaumont Hospital and Beacon Clinic, Drogheda.

May She Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Margaret CASEY of USA and late of Dungooley, Kilcurry, Dundalk, Louth

The Death has occurred (28th May) of Margaret Casey, Late of Dungooley, Kilcurry - Requiem Mass will take place tomorrow, Monday 5th June, in St Mary's Church, Greeenwich, Connecticut, USA at 10am.

Burial of ashes to follow at a later date in St Brigid's Church, Kilcurry.



May she rest in peace.