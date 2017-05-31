Deaths in Dundalk, Wednesday May 31, 2017

The death has occurred of Orlando William THOMASINO of Glenkeeran Lodge, Glenkeeran, Smarmore, Ardee, Louth

Suddenly at his residence.

Orlando William Thomasino will be sadly missed by his loving wife Susan, his loving family Suzanne, Tony, Orlando, Luca, Ella, Oscar, Rachael, Donna, Rebecca and Oliver, his brothers Ernesto and Emlyn, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

House private. Removal on Friday morning to St. Catherine's Church, Ballapousta arriving for 11 o'clock Mass.

Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Vera MAGUIRE (née Muckian) of 15 O'Connell Terrace, Mary Street North, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Beloved wife of the late Johnny, much loved mother of Dominic, Ciaran, Seán, Patrick and Una and dear grandmother of Christopher, Gillian, Orla, Fionnuala, Gerard, Judith and the late James.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughter, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Oonagh and Christine, Seán’s partner Briege, Una’s partner Paul, her nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home from 7pm on Tuesday.

Removal on Thursday at 2pm, to the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Brid-a-Crin, arriving for Mass at 3pm.

Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Birches Alzheimer Day Care Centre c/o Quinn’s Funeral Homes.

May She Rest in Peace