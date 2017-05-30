Deaths in Dundalk, Tuesday May 30, 2017

The death has occurred of Mary LYONS (née Kerr), St. Joseph's Nursing Home, Ardee, Louth

Predeceased deceased by her husband Sean.

Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Emma and her partner Brian, sisters Caroline, Noeleen, Deirdre, brothers Jim, Peter and Enda, grandchildren Rachel, Chloe, Alan and Hailey, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her sister Noeleen Balfe's residence, Blakestown, Ardee, on Tuesday until 9.00 pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.15 am to The Church Of The Nativity Of Our Lady, Ardee, arriving for Mass at 11.00 am.

Burial afterwards in Mosstown Cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Gertrude (Gertie) HOEY (née Meegan) of St Daigs Terrace, Inniskeen, Monaghan / Inniskeen, Louth



Peacefully in her 93rd year at Our Lady of Lourdes hospital Drogheda surrounded by her loving family.

Gertie beloved wife of late Patsy,Much loved mother of Anne,Bernadette,Trudy,Micheál,Gerard,and Anthony.



Reposing at her residence from 4pm Tuesday and again from 10 am Wednesday until 10 pm removal Thursday morning to the Church of Mary Mother of Mercy Inniskeen arriving for 11am.

Funeral mass burial afterwards in St Marys cemetery Inniskeen.

House private Thursday morning please.

May She Rest In Peace