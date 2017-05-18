Dundalk Chamber pay glowing tribute to former president Christopher Brayden

The Management and staff of Dundalk Chamber would like to extend their sincerest sympathies to his family, following the untimely passing of a dear friend and colleague Chris Brayden.

A past president from 2005 to 2007 Chris was a valued and influential member of the Chamber management team. Prior to his appointment he served on the board of the Chamber and remained in the role of ‘ex-officio’ following his term as president giving almost 10 years of dedicated service to helping promote the profile of the town of Dundalk and its surrounds on a national and international stage.

His professional approach brought a refreshing style in representing the business interests of the town of Dundalk, he was jovial, cordial and always extremely generous with his time. Those who had the pleasure of serving with him would remark on his persistent good humour but would defer to him for guidance and advice given his vast experience in business and in particular the hospitality sector.

Chris was widely known throughout the region and was an excellent ambassador for the Chamber in working with the other agencies in Dundalk such as Louth County Council and Dundalk Town Council in bringing about improvements for the business community at a time when Dundalk was just getting up on its feet after years in the shadow of conflict. His work on cross border issues helped solidify relations with our colleagues in Newry Chamber and beyond and in this regard he has left a lasting legacy.

Our thoughts are with his wife Irene, sons Justin & Owen and daughter Róisín at this time.

‘A Dhia dean trocaire ar a anam.’