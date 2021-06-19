WATCH: Video of Creative Spark's Seven exhibition around town now

Creative Spark's Print Studio is celebrating seven years since the opening of the facility with an exhibition.

The exhibition Seven is featuring work from both current and former members of the Print studio.

The exhibition Seven is a celebration of the vibrant printmaking community in Co. Louth.

It is showcase works from many of the Print Studio's members with a range of printmaking techniques like screen-print, linocut, mono-print, woodcut and more.

The exhibition is displayed in 19 shopfronts around Dundalk, including The Market Bar, 3rd Place, McEvoys, The Flower Store, Eddie Maguires, Height of Health until June 27th.

Here is Creative Spark's video of the exhibition dotted around Dundalk town centre - can be seen in town until June 27th!

www.creativespark.ie