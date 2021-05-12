Back in Business: Dundalk estate agent looking forward to meeting customers face-to-face again

After over a year of Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions businesses are finally opening up again as Louth gets "Back in Business".

The last year has seen our local shops, hairdressers, beauticians, restaurants, pubs and coffee shops being forced to shut their doors and pull down their shutters due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Businesses in Dundalk and across Louth, owned by family, friends and neighbours, adapted to the stringent public health measures as best they could.

They have fought hard to survive through this pandemic and as they come out the other side and begin to welcome their customers back it is vital that we support them and shop in our town.

And the Dundalk Democrat is playing our part by launching our Back in Business campaign to support our local community, help secure and create local jobs, and keep our town and villages alive.

The campaign to get Tipperary “Back in Business” includes everything from tweets to videos as we highlight all there is to do and buy across the Wee County.

We caught up with estate agents DNG Duffy on Clanbrassil Street to hear how the last 12 months has impacted on their business and how they have stayed connected with their loyal customers.