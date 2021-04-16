WATCH: Football legend Paul McGrath supports Louth GAA club raffle

Football legend Paul McGrath has backed St Mary’s GFC in Ardee have recently launched a spectacular draw with a luxury three-bedroom holiday home as the fabulous first prize.

The soccer star sings his iconic 'Ooh Ah Paul McGrath' chant in the video while encouraging people to buy a ticket for Ardee club's raffle.

St Mary’s GFC in Ardee are raffling a luxury three-bedroom holiday home for under €30.

The lucky winner will not only receive the holiday home, which is worth over €50,000 but they will also get €8,000 in cash to go towards delivery and pitch fee's to relocate it anywhere in Ireland and whatever else they choose to spend it on.

The draw currently has an early bird offer of €26.50 per ticket for the next 1,000 tickets, but the club doesn't expect these to last long.

For more information or to buy tickets see: https://winaholidayhome.ie/