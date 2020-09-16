WATCH: When we had a total washout and welly weather at Ploughing 2017

Weather is always a big talking point at the Ploughing Championships and Day 2 in Offaly in 2017 ended in a complete washout.

Puddles were rising from early afternoon on the day with some stands closed due to flooding. Those without wellies were in trouble.

Umbrellas and rain gear helped people to continue the day and while the ground was wet, spirits were not dampened for a second.

Children got to play in muddy puddles while parents worried about getting their car out of the carparks.

