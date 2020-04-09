Louth Physiotherapy Clinic ready for video consultations at virtual clinic

Louth Physiotherapy Clinic is now set up and ready for remote video and phone Physiotherapy consultations in our virtual clinic!

If it’s advancing your current rehab, getting help for any pain from your new work set-up, or managing a new injury, our team of experts can help.

Just get in contact with our receptionist Fiona on 0429394040 to schedule a time and day that suits you.

Consultations are HALF PRICE at €25 a session.



https://www.louthphysio.ie/