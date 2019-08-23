History
WATCH: The remarkable hidden secrets of Dundalk train station
Video
It's used regularly by so many of us, but so few of us actually know the rather remarkable hidden history of Clarke Station here in Dundalk.
Iarnrod Eireann have produced a video which highlights some fantastic historic gems about the train station and local historian Siobhan Osgood, who is studying the architecture of Dundalk and other Great Northern Railway stations, brings us around the tour to discover Dundalk's hidden heritage.
