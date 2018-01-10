WATCH: Dundalk students explore the benefits of health-tracking technology at BT Young Scientist
#BTYSTE
Three Bush Post Primary students spoke to the Dundalk Democrat at the BT Young Scientist exhibition at the RDS today, January 10.
Gary Murphy, Ciarán Murphy and Brendan Woods, supported by teacher Gary Galvin, looked into whether using health-tracking technology is beneficial.
The project aimed to measure whether they had an effect on peoples rate of exercise and whether the visual reminder encourages more exercise.
