WATCH: Dundalk crowd listens to 'Imagine' song at Yosuke Sasaki vigil

THOUSANDS of people gathered in Dundalk to pay their respects to the late Yosuke Sasaki who died in tragic circumstances in the town last week.

During the memorial Lyndsey O'Neill sang John Lennon's 'Imagine' which was described as "touching" by one woman in the crowd.

There were emotional scenes at the candle-lit vigil held in Dundalk tonight for the Japanese man who was killed last week.

The vigil, which was held opposite the Maid of Éireann statue in the town centre, was attended by a large crowd of people.

Many people in the crowd were tearful and visibly grief-stricken at the event which was organised for 24-year-old Yosuke Sasaki.

The vigil, which was organised by Dundalk Municipal District, began at 7pm and ended just after 7.30pm.

A number of dignitaries attended, including Mrs Mari Miyoshi, Ambassador of Japan to Ireland HE, Mr Sou Watanabe, First Secretary and Mr Tim Mawe, Asia Director Department of Foreign Affairs.