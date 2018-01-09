WATCH: 'Heroic' gardai praised for actions after Dundalk fatal attack

GARDAI were praised for their "heroic actions" after a fatal attack in Dundalk at a candle-lit vigil held in the town last night for Yosuke Sasaki.

Cllr John McGahon told the crowd gathered outside the Maid of Éireann statue just after 7pm that "a great deal of gratitude is owed for their heroic actions last week".

"It is those men and women who walk out their front door every day and don't know if they will see their loved ones when they go home at night and they do that to protect us," he said.

"We also hope that the gathering in this Irish town is a source of comfort and a source of light to Yosuke's family and the community who are grieving in their own town in Japan."