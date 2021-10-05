POLL: Are you in favour of a four-day work week?

Are you in favour of a four-day work week?
In favour
Not in favour
No opinion
The Joint Committee on Enterprise, Trade and Employment will meet tomorrow, Wednesday, October 6th, to discuss the campaign for the introduction of a four-day working week.
The four-day work week which has already been implemented, with overwhelming success, in countries such as Iceland and Denmark promotes a better work-life balance with employees working longer days to make up for a third day off.
The meeting will have representatives from Four Day Week Ireland (4DWI) and the Irish Business and Employers Confederation (IBEC).
Ahead of the meeting, Committee Cathaoirleach Deputy Maurice Quinlivan said: “The concept of a four-day working week has been gaining support here in Ireland and across the world in recent years, whereby a four-day week would become the new ‘default’ work arrangement across the economy.
Supporters of the proposal believe that a four-day week can be good for business, as well as for workers, families, and the environment, without a loss of pay or productivity.
Do you feel the Irish could benefit from a four-day work week or do you think it should stay the way it is? Have your say in our poll above.
IPAV President Paul McCourtney congratulates Joanne Lavelle, Director of Michael Lavelle Estate Agents on her election as Junior Vice-President of IPAV
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.