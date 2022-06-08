Mo Chara Pride take place in Dundalk this weekend

Mo Chara Pride takes place this Sunday June 12th with a day and night event to celebrate LGBTQI+ pride month.
The pub on Roden Place has put together a cracking line up to unite the LGBTQI+ community across Ireland in our wee town of Dundalk.
What's the lineup?
3pm - 5pm:
An all inclusive Quiz hosted by our lovely Drag Queens Sapphire Sweet & Kara Kalua so everyone can get to know one another (with spot prizes!)
5pm - 6pm:
Live performance from drag Queen Sapphire Sweet
6pm - 7pm:
Live performance from straight drag Queen Kara Kalua (DCU's Drag Race Winner 2021)
7pm - Late:
DJ LEAH
What can you expect?
- A specially curated Pride drinks menu
- An LGBTQI+ inspired food menu
- Name badges for everyone to get to know each other
- An all inclusive environment to feel free, let loose and get wild
