Local artist's solo exhibition opens tomorrow

Local artist Julie Corcoran exhibition 'Looking for Light' opens in the Íontas Theatre and Arts Centre, tomorrow, Friday May 20th.

‘Looking for Light’ is conceptual photographer Julie’s second solo exhibition and features framed limited edition prints of her pieces.

Julie has developed an art practice that blurs the lines between photography and painting.

Rich in symbols her work has a spiritual resonance as it explores the human condition; from searching for meaning to self-actualisation.

The opening event for the exhibition at Íontas Theatre and Arts Centre, Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan will include an official opening with special guest Noelle McAlinden.

Noelle is a visual artist, curator, educator and arts and human rights activist based in Co. Fermanagh.

A live musical performance will follow with classical singer Niamh McCormack. Niamh is a regular recitalist throughout Ireland and has a keen interest in the music of the Renaissance and Baroque period.

'Looking for Light' runs at Íontas Theatre and Arts Space from 20th May to 9th August in Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan.

For more info on Julie’s work see: www. juliecorcoranphotography.ie