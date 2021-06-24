Redemptorist Church to host singers at 'Concert of Hope' this Sunday

Baritone singer Karl McGuckin is set to attend, alongside others at 8pm on Sunday

Singer Karl McGuckin

Tadgh McNally

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

St Joseph’s Redemptorist Church is to host a free online “Concert of Hope” this weekend, with baritone singer Karl McGuckin to feature.

St Joseph’s will hold the concert this Sunday, June 27th, with music to kick off at 8pm.

Fr Noel Kehoe says that the aim of the concert is to celebrate hope as Ireland slowly emerges from the pandemic.

“As we emerge slowing from the challenges of the pandemic, we remain mindful of the many  people in our parish and wider area who have lost love ones with a grief that was compounded by so many restrictions on how we mark such sad occassions,” said Fr Kehoe.

“There have been many losses and sacrifices, economic, social, psychological and spiritual.”

Musicians like Karl McGuckin, Liam Lawton, Malachy Cush and Tara Erraught will feature.

For anyone interested in tuning in, visit https://www.churchservices.tv/dundalk

