The Mary Wallopers announce headline show at Vicar Street

Dundalk musical trio, The Mary Wallopers, are set to play their biggest gig yet in Vicar Street this coming December.

The trio, made up of brothers Charles and Andrew Hendy alongside Sean McKenna, have fast moved up the ranks of Irish folk bands, with appearances on RTÉ’s Tommy Tiernan Show or Other Voices in recent months.

They’ve also grown a considerable fanbase through their livestream gigs, taking place in their home in Dundalk over the lockdown.

Their debut EP, A Mouthful of The Mary Wallopers, was released in July 2019.

Tickets for the Vicar Street show, which takes place on December 10th, will go on sale tomorrow (Friday June 4th) on Ticketmaster.