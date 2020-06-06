Get your glad rags on for Dundalk Stadium Virtual Ladies Day

Dundalk Stadium isn't going to let the small matter of a pandemic stand in the way of this year's Ladies Day and so they have announced an innovative solution - a virtual Ladies Day on July 12.

Dundalk Stadium and The Crowne Plaza Hotel Dundalk have joined forces to bring you #12JulyLadiesDayIn, where all of those planned outfits can still be donned so you can enter for a chance to be crowned 'The Best Dressed Lady' 2020 .

Most importantly 100% of all proceeds are going to Ireland Thanks You, a charity for front line workers during these difficult and unprecedented times.

All entrants have to do is take a photograph of themselves in their Ladies Day outfit and upload it onto a social media platform; Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and tag us and our sponsor with the hashtag; #12JulyLadiesDayIn and also share a screenshot of their €4 donation to #IrelandThanksYou.

Photographs are then judged by a panel including Suzanne Ryan Millinery and Sheila McCall-Rafferty aka Glam Meets Girl, with our top 10 going to the public vote on our Instagram page and the entry with the most likes will win the fabulous prize worth €2,000; consisting of a VIP weekend experience in The Crowne Plaza and a champagne dinner at Dundalk Stadium for 4 plus a few extra goodies to enhance the experience even more!

There will also be a best hat category where Suzanne Ryan Millinery will choose her favourite head piece from all entrants and they will receive two bespoke hats from her range and a Race Day Package for 4 including finger food.

Cormac McCann, Sales and Marketing Manager Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts – Dundalk said, “We are proud to be part of Dundalk Stadium's iconic Ladies Day, Ladies’ Day is one of the highlights of the calendar for the people of Dundalk and the North East and there is always a fantastic atmosphere.

"While we’re disappointed that we can’t be there in person this year we’re determined to do all we can to lift people’s spirits and put a smile on people’s faces. We look forward to bringing together everyone in this new virtual format until we are able to return to a new normal."

Safety has always been a top priority, Cormac added.

"The safety of our staff, customers, and attendees has always been our top priority and that’s even more essential during the COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to this year’s event and can’t wait to see you there! “

Photographs need to be uploaded between the 1st and 8th July with the Top 10 being chosen and uploaded onto our Instagram page on the 9th July. Public votes from the 9th-12th July with the winner announced at approx. 5pm on 12th July.

For full information, rules and terms & conditions please check their social media or website.

Racing can be viewed on Racing TV; Dundalk will now host the Group 3 Ballysax Stakes over 10.7 furlongs on Sunday July 12, the first day that the newly resurfaced track will be in operation, as the final leg of the European Road to the Kentucky Derby.