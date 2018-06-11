LOVE ISLAND: It's consuming my life already!

Love Island is back and like everyone else I am absolutely obsessed with it, even to the point that I'm watching Love Island Australia. I also have a weekly slot on Galway Bay FM discussing it.

Love Island is a dating show which sees boys and girls couple up in a beautiful villa in Spain just seconds after meeting each other. The name of the game is to remain in a couple or risk being booted from the villa. The winning couple will receive €50,000 and going by last years ‘couples’, who have all split, but one, they will also be in for numerous magazine, clothing line and social media deals.

So is this another seedy cheap reality show filled with sex and ludicrous behaviour? Well, sort of, but I think we can actually learn something from watching Love Island. As well as revel in the drama, memes and Twitter debates (@aweirdheff if you want to follow).

Like Big Brother, I enjoy watching Love Island for the social experimental side of things. I like to see how people react to situations, behave when forming alliances and when they are called out for their behaviour.

Yes, this show is filled with bikini clad babes and ripped hunks, but can love actually be found in the villa? Many of the contestants are really taking part to launch their Z list celebrity career, but if they have gone in for the right reasons, why isn’t love possible. Maybe not after 8 weeks, but after Love Island.

However a lot fall victim to the holiday romance effect and split shortly after the show ends. Or is that the wandering, eye hands and mouth effect? Cheating is rife and scarily seems to be the norm with these people.

A week into the show and we have already seen tears, re-coupling’s and drama, so here’s some things that stood out to me.

Some of the British public still don’t understand what Brexit is. The girls in the villa were discussing Brexit and it was very apparent that none of them really knew what Britain’s decision to leave the EU actually means. Oh apart from going on holidays will be harder, which seemed to really bum them out.

White teeth are nice, but know when to stop. Jack the lad Fincham who is coupled with Dani Dyer, paid a ridiculous amount to have his nashers gleaming white for his Love Island debut, but has ended up looking like Ross from Friends. We all love an aul teeth whitening strip, but when you start to blind people, stop.

Girls actually fake cry to try and get away with behaving like a bitch. Hayley was extremely rude and downright nasty about Eyal, behind his back. She played that poor ‘spiritual’ boy so that she wouldn’t get booted from the villa and then said horrible things about him to people she’s known a couple of days. Shock! It got back to Eyal and confronted Hayley. She instantly got defensive and personal (no need).

Realising a few people in the villa saw her true awful colours, she then turned on the water works and made poor Wes felt like he had done something wrong in telling Eyal.

Yes I know that hurt your head to read, but it hurt even more to watch how manipulative one wee girl can try to be in order to ‘get ahead’.

The overriding question here is, are these people or couples something to model your own dating life off of? The simple answer is NO. No they are not. Personal gain seems to override everything in Love Island and that includes even behaving like a decent human being at times.

I will however continue to watch and let it consume my life and at times sit smugly knowing that thankfully I am not like any of them, even in the physic department unfortunately. Except Doctor Alex, who is actually normal and seems like he is actually on the look out for love.