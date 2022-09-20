Tuesday's weather forecast for Louth

Some sunny spells but mostly cloudy for the rest of today in light southwest to west or variable breezes.
It will be dry apart from a few isolated light showers.
Continuing largely dry tonight with a mix of cloud and clear spells.
Again, there may be a few isolated light showers.
Mild with temperatures dipping to between 8 and 12 Celsius in light variable breezes.
Isolated mist patches will form towards morning.
Josh O'Hagan receiving his Little Blue Heroes medal from Chief Superintendent Alan McGovern with Paralympic champion Eve McCrystal and Israel Olatunde fastest athlete in Ireland at the launch
Parents, children and local politicians protesting at the Annagassan school bus stop. Pic: Gillie Gorman
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.