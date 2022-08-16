Tuesday's weather forecast for Louth

Rather cloudy with well scattered light showers this morning.
The showers will become more isolated through the day with better sunny spells developing towards the evening.
Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in moderate to fresh north to northeast winds.
Tonight will be largely dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells along with a few passing showers.
Lowest temperatures of 6 to 11 degrees with north to northwest winds easing light to moderate.
Israel Olatunde of Ireland celebrates after winning his Men's 100m heat during day 5 of the European Championships 2022 at the Olympiastadion in Munich, Germany. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile
